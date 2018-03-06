Gord Abbott accepts the award for Horseperson of the Year. The evening’s host, Dan Jukich, looks on.(Samantha Anderson)

Harness Racing BC awards top drivers, standardbreds at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs

BC Standardbred Industry Awards highlights trainers, drivers, horses that make industry a success

Outstanding standardbreds, trainers, drivers and owners were honoured last Tuesday (Feb. 27) at the 2017 BC Standardbred Industry Awards.

The evening was held at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack — the only remaining standardbred racetrack in B.C. The awards are hosted annually by Harness Racing BC, an organization that represents trainers, drivers, owners, breeders and grooms in the industry.

More than 100 people came out to recognize the hard work that each and every person — and horse — puts in at Fraser Downs. Trainers, drivers, grooms, standardbreds and more were honoured, highlighting the range of talents needed to make the track successful.

Awards were given to both racing veterans with decades of experience and promising up-and-comers, a nod to the industry’s past, present and future in B.C.

Horseperson of the Year, awarded for horsemanship, success on the track, integrity, and an outstanding dedication to community involvement, went to Gordon Abbott.

Breeder of the Year was given to the team of Douglas Neyhart, Erik Neyhart and Donna Scrannage. Douglas Neyhart went on to win Owner of the Year as well, and Donna Scrannage was awarded the Pat Brennan Memorial Award for her years of exemplary service to the BC standardbred racing industry.

Shirley Waite took home the Doug Gillespie Award, given in recognition of the original food services manager at the Cloverdale and Sandown Raceway and awarded to a person who demonstrates superior leadership and service excellence. Wayne Pinette won the Hy Class Award, for his significant contributions to the racing industry.

The driver and trainer awards went to the following:

  • Driver of the Year (20–100 starts): Kelly Hoerdt
  • Driver of the Year (101–250 starts): Serge Masse
  • Driver of the Year (over 250 starts): Jim Marino
  • Driver Dash Winner: Jim Marino
  • Rookie Driver of the Year: Robert E. Scrannage
  • Trainer of the Year (20–100 starts): Serge Masse
  • Trainer of the Year (101–250 starts): Rod Therres
  • Trainer of the Year (over 250 starts): Jim Marino
  • Trainer Dash Winner: Jim Marino
  • Rookie Trainer of the Year: Blaine Chappell
  • Groom of the Year: Annie Chappell
  • Backstretch Award: Debra Dalton

For the full results of the evening, including the awards given to the standardbreds themselves, visit harnessracingbc.com.

 

Shirley Waite was awarded the Doug Gillespie Award for superior leadership and service excellence. To her right, Dan Jukich, the evening’s host. (Samantha Anderson)

Previous story
Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks
Next story
B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

Just Posted

White Rock launches webpage to help residents track development

With just 214 of 1,475 incoming units identified as ‘rental’, White Rock creates incentives

Bid on White Rock gateway project too high: city

$4.09 million budgeted for first phase of uptown plan

White Rock strip club vote redone

‘Administrative oversight’ had council voting on wrong version

Archway mulled for White Rock gateway

Public Art Advisory Committee seeks council guidance

Motorcycle thief who fled into Willowbrook mall pleads guilty

Brent Charpentier entered plea on first day of trial

VIDEO: Surrey motel being transformed into sanctuary to help heal vulnerable women

Facility on King George Boulevard will be named after teen who died in tent

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Langley-based feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last few weeks.

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

TransLink to roll out four B-Lines as ‘prelude to rail’ by 2019

Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Coquitlam and the North Shore will benefit

Most Read

l -->