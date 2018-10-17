Junkyard XC cyclocross race set for Sunday in South Surrey

Hundreds of Lower Mainland cyclists will be pedaling through the South Surrey Athletic Park this weekend, as SORCE Bike Club’s annual Junkyard XC cyclocross event returns to the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

The event – which is expected to attract more than 300 racers from throughout the region – is scheduled for Sunday at the park, with the first race beginning at 9:30 a.m. There are a t0tal of five races scheduled, with the final one set for 2 p.m.

According to organizers, each 3.4-km lap includes “almost every type of terrain.” The route will take cyclists on an uphill road section to start, followed by gravel and then the dirt trails of the South Surrey bike park.

The Junkyard XC is part of an eight-race Lower Mainland cyclocross series.

For more information, visit www.sorcebikeclub.org