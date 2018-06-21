In this April 5, 2018 photo, The Phillie Phanatic reacts prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Philadelphia. Kathy McVay says she was at Monday, June 18, Phillies game when the team‚Äôs mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and all of a sudden she says a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face. She left the game to get checked out at a hospital, and she says she has a small hematoma. The Phillies apologized to McVay Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog

Allegedly the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher

It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.

Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night’s Phillies game when the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and, she says, all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.

RELATED: Used needle falls from sky in Vernon

McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.

She left the game to get checked out and was diagnosed with a small hematoma.

She told WPVI-TV she doesn’t plan legal action.

The Phillies apologized to McVay on Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer
Next story
FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Just Posted

Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner calls Hayne’s comments ‘hypocritical’ and ‘unclassy’

Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary getting 700-seat addition

The project will create 29 new classrooms at the crowded Surrey school

Surrey school’s Mustang Justice program wins $10,000 award

‘We try to empower kids to do amazing things’

Surrey man charged with murder in Vancouver man’s 2017 death

Ranjit Sangha remains in custody after being accused in the death of Joseph Jandrew

Meyer makes White Rock mayoral run official

Three-term councillor says other coalition incumbents to seek return as councillors

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Cultus Lake Park Board nixes controversial off-leash dog swim area

Board responds to vocal opposition and petition against the unfenced area at Main Beach

B.C.’s children are at risk, says child sex trafficking watchdog

Cathy Peters traverses the province trying to rid B.C. of child sex trafficking

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse of their 12 children

Trudeau in nothern B.C. to announce pledge to protect oceans

Prime minister announces conservation agreement with 14 First Nations

Marijuana seized from Lower Mainland dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Most Read

l -->