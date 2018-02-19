Semiahmoo, Sullivan Heights advance to senior girls hoops provincials

With Brookswood Bobcat Brooklyn Colt trying to impede her, Semiahmoo’s Faith Dut eyes the basket during a Fraser Valley playoff game Feb. 14 at Semiahmoo Secondary. (Nick Greenizan photo)

A pair of South Surrey basketball teams have booked their spot at provincial hoops championships, after strong runs at Fraser Valleys last week.

In the senior girls triple-A tournament – which wrapped up Saturday in Abbotsford – both the Semiahmoo Totems and Sullivan Heights Stars advanced to the B.C. championships, after finishing third and fourth respectively, in the Valley.

On Saturday, the two squads – both of which had already earned a berth at provincials – played each other for bronze, with Semiahmoo winning 73-44.

Both teams cruised through the early rounds of the tournament, with Semiahmoo, seeded fourth, defeating W.J. Mouat 71-31 in their opening game Feb. 13, and No. 6-seeded Sullivan defeating Centennial 62-38 in their opener.

On Day 2, the Totems toppled Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats 68-54 at Semiahmoo Secondary, while the Stars travelled north to Port Moody, where they snuck past the Heritage Woods Kodiaks 55-54 to advance to semifinals on Friday in Abby.

In the semifinals, Semiahmoo lost 77-47 to the No. 1-ranked Walnut Grove Gators of Langley, while Sullivan Heights fell 85-65 to Abby Sr. Secondary to set up the bronze-medal contest.

The BC Girls AAA Basketball Championship runs Feb. 28-March 3 at the Langley Events Centre.