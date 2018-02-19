With Brookswood Bobcat Brooklyn Colt trying to impede her, Semiahmoo’s Faith Dut eyes the basket during a Fraser Valley playoff game Feb. 14 at Semiahmoo Secondary. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Semiahmoo, Sullivan Heights advance to senior girls hoops provincials

Totems, Stars finish third, fourth respectively at Fraser Valley championships

A pair of South Surrey basketball teams have booked their spot at provincial hoops championships, after strong runs at Fraser Valleys last week.

In the senior girls triple-A tournament – which wrapped up Saturday in Abbotsford – both the Semiahmoo Totems and Sullivan Heights Stars advanced to the B.C. championships, after finishing third and fourth respectively, in the Valley.

On Saturday, the two squads – both of which had already earned a berth at provincials – played each other for bronze, with Semiahmoo winning 73-44.

Both teams cruised through the early rounds of the tournament, with Semiahmoo, seeded fourth, defeating W.J. Mouat 71-31 in their opening game Feb. 13, and No. 6-seeded Sullivan defeating Centennial 62-38 in their opener.

On Day 2, the Totems toppled Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats 68-54 at Semiahmoo Secondary, while the Stars travelled north to Port Moody, where they snuck past the Heritage Woods Kodiaks 55-54 to advance to semifinals on Friday in Abby.

In the semifinals, Semiahmoo lost 77-47 to the No. 1-ranked Walnut Grove Gators of Langley, while Sullivan Heights fell 85-65 to Abby Sr. Secondary to set up the bronze-medal contest.

The BC Girls AAA Basketball Championship runs Feb. 28-March 3 at the Langley Events Centre.

