Semiahmoo wins Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic for second straight year

Totems’ senior boys battle back to top Tamanawis in tourney final at Enver Creek Saturday

Semiahmoo Totem players with Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic trophies at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym on Saturday night. (Photo: Twitter.com/jordantinney)

SURREY — Semiahmoo took it to Tamanawis in the second half to win the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic at Enver Creek Secondary on Saturday night (Jan. 20).

The South Surrey-based Totems downed the Newton-area Wildcats by a score of 73-64 to win the tournament’s senior boys championship.

Semiahmoo was down by 18 at halftime, but dug deep to win the Classic for a second year in a row.

Tamanawis advanced to the final by beating Guildford Park 95-83 on Friday, while Semiahmoo took care of Lord Tweedsmuir 82-72 in the other semifinal.

More than 600 boys played in the tournament, which got going Sunday (Jan. 14) and continued all week.

This year, the 27th annual tourney featured 22 senior teams and 20 junior squads playing at school gyms across Surrey.

For tournament scores and stats, visit surreybasketballclassic.info.

In the tournament’s B Pool championship, Frank Hurt edged Surrey Christian by a score of 63-61.

In the Junior final, played earlier Saturday, Tamanawis beat Lord Tweedsmuir to win the tourney banner.

The 20-page tournament program, published by the Now-Leader, features a photo of Raphael Alcoreza, the Panorama Ridge senior who died last month in hospital, after collapsing during a game at Holy Cross Regional High School.

• READ MORE: 600-plus boys in action during Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic, from Jan. 9.

The 2017 senior tourney was won by Semiahmoo in a 66-63 victory over Panorama Ridge.

In the junior bracket last year, Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers were winners after a 67-66 thriller over the defending champs of Semiahmoo.

More to come on this story…


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
