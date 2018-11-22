Bayside Sharks ball-carrier Josh Arei tries to keep Surrey Beaver tacklers at bay during a men’s rugby game Saturday at South Surrey Athletic Park. The two local clubs squared off in three different games, with the Beavers edging the Sharks in first- and third-division action, and Bayside getting the better of their crosstown rivals in a second-division tilt. (Don Wright photo)

Sharks, Beavers do battle on South Surrey rugby pitch

Two Surrey clubs – plus Capilano – highlight busy day at South Surrey Athletic Park

A pair of city rivals squared off on the rugby pitch last weekend at South Surrey Athletic Park, with the Bayside Sharks and Surrey Beavers facing each other in three different games.

The Beavers – who play out of Sullivan Park – edged the South Surrey-based Sharks in first- and third-division action, while Bayside got the better of their crosstown rivals in a second-division tilt.

That wasn’t the only rugby action on the field Saturday either. The day began with Bayside’s two women’s teams each lacing up against visiting Capilano Rugby Club.

