Members of the senior boys Semiahmoo Totems are presented with trophies after winning the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic Saturday night. (Photo: Garrett James)

Social media lights up as Totems win Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic again

Semiahmoo Secondary pulls off big comeback Saturday as they beat Tamanawis in senior boys final

SURREY — Coaches, players and teachers alike took to social media as the Semiahmoo Totems won the Surrey RCMP Classic tournament for a second straight year.

The Totems, who were down at halftime, pulled off a major comeback Saturday night as they beat the Tamanawis Wildcats 73-64 to win the senior boys championship final.

The 27th edition of Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic featured 22 senior teams and 20 junior teams and was played from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20. More than 600 players played in the tournament.


