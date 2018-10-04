Surrey-area rivals square off at U17 soccer nationals

A pair of Surrey-area rivals squared off on the soccer pitch Thursday afternoon, as Coastal FC and Surrey United played to a draw at Canada Soccer U17 national championships.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the contest, resulting in a 0-0 score.

The South Surrey Athletic Park-hosted tournament – which features boys and girls teams from across the country – began Wednesday, and continues throughout the weekend. The two championship games are set for 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

As of Friday morning, Coastal FC had a win and a tie; the victory came Wednesday, 2-1 over Winnipeg FC Northwest. Surrey has played just the one game thus far, against Coastal, but will play Winnipeg this afternoon.

In the boys tournament, Surrey United has one tie so far, after a 1-1 draw against another B.C. team, Coquitlam Metro Ford SC.