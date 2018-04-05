Adam Paige enthusiastically drains a dunk during action at Thursday night’s Surrey All Star Basketball Classic. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Surrey athletes bid farewell to high school hoops with all-star finale

Many Grade 12 students tip off in their final game on Thursday night at Enver Creek Secondary

By Trevor Beggs, Now-Leader contributor

SURREY — With the sound of a buzzer, some thrilling high school basketball careers came to a close.

Many of Surrey’s best basketball players competed in their final high school game on Thursday night. Both girls and boys teams put on two offensively dominant performances during the Surrey All Star Basketball Classic at Enver Creek Secondary.

Some of the students bid farewell to teammates after playing together for the entirety of their high school careers.

“It’s awesome that we get one more chance to play in front of family and friends,” said Jordon Chen of Semiahmoo Secondary. “It’s been a wild ride with this group and we’ve done some great things. I’m going to miss this group for sure.”

Ed Lefurgy is head coach for Semiahmoo Secondary.

“This tournament parallels their high school experience,”Lefurgy said. “It goes by a lot faster than they all think it will.

“For a lot of these guys, they’ve played against each other for five years,” he added. “We’re very appreciative that Rick (Inrig) and Kevin (De Boice) have given these guys a chance to square off one last time.”

Although basketball has come to an end for some, other doors were opened.

Some will continue to play basketball after high school. That includes Miguel Tomley, who is likely off to a Div. 1 basketball school after his stellar high school career.

When asked about what he wants to do in the future during the scholarship ceremony at halftime, Tomley gave a short, sweet answer.

“To play in the NBA,” he said with a smile.

Seven other scholarships were handed out on Thursday. The most emotional one was awarded to Panorama Ridge player Gavin Malhi. His teammate, Raphael Alcoreza, passed away on Dec. 7 after collapsing during a game the previous week.

“Basketball gave me the ultimate platform to overcome tragedy and begin to feel comfortable with myself again,” Inrig read from Malhi’s scholarship application.

“I’ve learned not to take life for granted.”

 

Justin Inocencio of Johnston Heights shoots for three during Thursday night All Star Basketball Classic action at Enver Creek Secondary in Surrey. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Semiahmoo teammates Tyson Brown (left) and Jordon Chen (right) stare each other down during high school basketball action on Thursday night. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Surrey athletes bid farewell to high school hoops with all-star finale

