John Shin (left) and Matthew Palsenbarg are pictured Monday at the G&G Golf Company & Callaway Golf PGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship, held at Kelowna’s Black Mountain Golf Club. (Photo: pgabc.org)

Surrey club reps swing for second at PGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship

Northview’s Matthew Palsenbarg and John Shin fall in playoff at tourney in Kelowna

Northview Golf Academy’s Matthew Palsenbarg and John Shin scored second place in the G&G Golf Company & Callaway Golf PGA of BC Pro-Assistant Championship on Tuesday afternoon.

The two-round tournament was played Monday and Tuesday (July 9-10) at Kelowna’s Black Mountain Golf Club, where the Northview reps held a two-stroke lead heading into the final day.

In an extra-hole playoff with Palsenbarg and Shin on Tuesday, James Presnail and partner Mark Kitts, representing Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Kelowna, earned $2,500 for the tourney win.

The event sees a PGA of BC club professional pair with an assistant from their facility to compete against their colleagues over 36 holes.

Though they came up just short of repeating their 2016 win in the tourney, Palsenbarg and Shin still left the event feeling good about their 21-under performance over the two days.

“We played solid,” said Palsenbarg. “We thought maybe it would be good enough, but obviously those guys got hot today and got it done.”

Added Shin: “Overall, I’m happy. It’s too bad that I missed a short one over there (in the playoff), but that happens and it was fun to have a chance to take this title again. It was exciting.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey golf team scorches other pro-am pairs at PGA of BC Tournament of Champions, from May 28.

On Monday, Palsenbarg and Shin made seven birdies and an eagle in their bogey-free round during best-ball play. Tuesday’s game was scramble format.

“It’s always nice to play these types of events,” said Shin, the reigning PGA of BC Champion.

“I’ve paired with Matt for a lot of two-man events and I’m comfortable with him at my side.”

Among other results, defending tourney champs Brian McDonald and Rob Tadey (Fairview Mountain Golf Club) shared third place with Dave Zibrik and Clark MacPherson (Point Grey Golf & Country Club) at 18-under. Two teams – Bill Kelly and Brian Wise (Glacier Greens Golf Course) and Rob Anderson and Jamie Stevens (Kelowna Golf & Country Club) – tied for fifth at 16-under.

Complete results are posted at pgabc.org.

