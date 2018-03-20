Surrey Eagles defeat Spruce Kings in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead

Coming off a two-game trip to Prince George – in which they won once and lost once – the Surrey Eagles were victorious on home ice Monday night, taking a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Prince George Spruce Kings.

On Monday, in front of an announced crowd of more than 1,100 at South Surrey Arena, the hometown Eagles chopped down the Spruce Kings 5-1.

Jeff Stewart – a Semiahmoo Minor Hockey product bound next season for Colgate University – led the offensive charge, with a pair of goals, while John Wesley had a goal and two assists. Ty Westgard, who had two assists, and Aaron White, who finished with one goal and one helper, also had multi-point games.

Goaltender Mario Cavaliere – fresh off a 46-save performance in Game Saturday night in Prince George – stopped 30 shots in the win, and earned first-star honours for the second consecutive game.

After the game, Eagles assistant coach Linden Saip suggested South Surrey Arena’s big ice surface – it’s Olympic-sized – was a real his team was able to control the game coming off two contests at Prince George’s smaller Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

During the regular season, the Eagles won all four home games against the Spruce Kings.

“The guys were good tonight… we played for an entire 60 tonight,” Saip said on the team’s online broadcast after the game.

“We’re definitely more comfortable here… I think the guys appreciate the extra time and space.

“We play in this rink well, and we know that.”

The Eagles will look to extend its lead to two games tonight, when the two squads square off in Game 4 at South Surrey Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m.