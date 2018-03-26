Surrey Falcons win peewee girls provincial hockey banner

In Dawson Creek, the team of preteens went undefeated in six-team tourney

The Surrey Falcons peewee girls team celebrates after winning the provincial hockey championship in Dawson Creek on Sunday. (Photo: twitter.com/jessofia81)

The Surrey Falcons peewee girls hockey team won a provincial championship in Dawson Creek over the weekend.

The squad of preteens won the B.C. title on Sunday evening (March 25) with an 8-4 win over Tri-Cities Predators.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

The team went undefeated in the six-team tournament, which also involved squads from the North Shore, Kelowna, North East and Prince George.

The Falcons opened the tourney with a 5-3 win over North Shore on March 22, followed by a 8-5 victory over North East later that day. The next day, on March 23, they earned a 7-7 draw with Tri-Cities. The Falcons’ most lopsided win of the tourney came in a 14-1 scorching of Prince George. The road to the banner continued with a 5-2 win over Kelowna first thing Sunday morning, several hours prior to the 7:30 p.m. championship game against Tri-Cities.

CLICK HERE to see all the scores.