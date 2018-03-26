Surrey Falcons win peewee girls provincial hockey banner

The Surrey Falcons peewee girls hockey team won a provincial championship in Dawson Creek over the weekend.
The squad of preteens won the B.C. title on Sunday evening (March 25) with an 8-4 win over Tri-Cities Predators.
GOLD!!! pic.twitter.com/OYWUYJzOyo
— SurreyFalcons Hockey (@surrey_falcons) March 26, 2018
Hey @WestJet , getting that bag to us in time was SO worth it! BC Provincial Champions! @BCHockey_Source @BCHockey_Female @surrey_falcons pic.twitter.com/CLunduwWOm
— Jess (@jessofia81) March 26, 2018
The team went undefeated in the six-team tournament, which also involved squads from the North Shore, Kelowna, North East and Prince George.
The Falcons opened the tourney with a 5-3 win over North Shore on March 22, followed by a 8-5 victory over North East later that day. The next day, on March 23, they earned a 7-7 draw with Tri-Cities. The Falcons’ most lopsided win of the tourney came in a 14-1 scorching of Prince George. The road to the banner continued with a 5-2 win over Kelowna first thing Sunday morning, several hours prior to the 7:30 p.m. championship game against Tri-Cities.
Congrats @surrey_falcons on winning the pee wee provincials! Congrats @TCFIHA on a great tournament! And great effort from North Shore with the bronze!! Thanks to #dawsoncreek for hosting!! @BCHockey_Female pic.twitter.com/ESe2nPlDvN
— Jason Calla (@jasoncalla) March 26, 2018