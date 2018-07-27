Surrey golfer scorches collegiate field in Vernon

Surrey’s Marcus Brown won the collegiate division at last weekend’s Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event at Predator Ridge in Vernon. (Maple Leaf Golf Tour photo)

Playing in one the largest – and most competitive – fields of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s summer season last weekend in Vernon, Surrey’s Marcus Brown torched the competition en route to a first-place finish.

The 22-year-old Simon Fraser University senior shot rounds of 66 and 67 at the par-71 Predator Ridge Golf Resort to win the tournament’s MJT’s collegiate division by a wide margin – 14 strokes.

The second-place finisher was Kurtis Fontinha of Penticton – a sophomore at the University of Northern Michigan – who shot a two-round score of 147 (71-76).

It was the second year in a row that Brown won the Predator Ridge-hosted event.

“This is my favourite course – best place on earth,” Brown said in a news release.

“It’s always to have a collegiate division and it’s always a fun experience with the MJT.”

In the peewee boys division, Surrey’s Joshua Ince finished in second place, carding a two-round total of 158 after back-to-back rounds of 79.

The Maple Leaf Tour will return to Surrey this weekend, when the Odlum Brown Classic-PGA Tour of BC Jr. Championship is hosted by Northview Golf and Country Club.