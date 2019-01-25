Surrey Knights celebrate a goal earlier this season at North Surrey rec centre. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Knights shine in hockey team’s second win of the season

Goaltender Naveen Kainth earns first star in junior hockey team’s 6-2 victory over Mission

First-star goaltender Naveen Kainth saved 50 of the 52 shots he faced to help Surrey Knights win for the second time this season on Thursday night (Jan. 24).

In Pacific Junior Hockey League action at North Surrey Recreation Centre, the home team beat the visiting Mission City Outlaws 6-2.

Six different Knights scored in the win, including Takumi Sakai, Jordan Robinson, Amraj Gill, Dayton Milligan, John Dash and Himmat Aujla.

The Knights scored three times in the first period and add three more in the second to take a 6-0 lead into the third period, when Mission netted a pair.

CLICK HERE for a game summary on the Knights' website.

The third period also got physical, with a couple of fights and six minor penalties called by referee Connor McCracken.

In 60 minutes, the Knights managed 30 shots on Outlaws goaltenders Isaac Elias and Andrew Edgecombe.

The game’s second star was Amraj Gill of the Knights, while teammate Truman Chiu earned third-star honours.

The win gave the Knights a record of two wins, 38 losses and one overtime loss on the season.

On Tuesday, the Knights suffered a 13-1 loss to Delta Ice Hawks at Ladner Leisure Centre.

Looking ahead, the Surrey squad’s next game will be a road trip to Aldergrove on Wednesday (Jan. 30), followed by a home game against Delta on Thursday (Jan. 31).

Visit surreyknights.ca for the schedule, scores and stats.

For the season so far, goaltender Kainth has faced 1,253 shots in his 31 games played, with a save percentage of .855.


