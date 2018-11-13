Surrey teen scores national golf championship in Phoenix

Playing up a division, 13-year-old Lauren Kim topped her closest competitor by 12 strokes

Surrey’s Lauren Kim scored a national golf championship with rounds to remember over the Remembrance Day weekend.

The 13-year-old player earned the low-overall score, along with the 2018 Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour 15-18 Girls national title, at a course in Phoenix, Arizona.

Seven divisional national champions were crowned out of a field of 110 young golfers, from coast to coast, who had qualified for this invitational event, which is considered “a highlight on Canada’s number-one played junior golf tour,” according to a MJT press release Tuesday.

At Legacy Golf Resort, Lauren fired an incredible 11-under-par total of 66, 69, 67 (202), for a 12-stroke victory over 11-year-old Michelle Liu, of Vancouver, who was also playing up a division.

“I feel very happy to win the 15-18 division as a 13 year-old,” said Lauren, who defended her title as the 2017 MJT Girls Low Overall national champion.

“This tournament set a new record (-11) for a three-day tournament! Winning this tournament two years in a row feels amazing.”

The 54-hole tourney receives many results requests from college coaches who scout prospective players.

In other action, the MJT Girls U15 national champion was Langley’s Erin Lee, 13, who scored rounds of 71-76-71 (218).

All players received gifts courtesy of presenting sponsors TaylorMade Golf Canada and Adidas Golf. Winners in each division also received prizing from TaylorMade, Adidas, Maui Jim and Zeal Eyewear. Full results are posted at maplejt.com.

“This event ends over 70 events this season for the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour,” tour officials said in a release. “The 2019 MJT Early Bird Membership is available December 1, and next year’s National Schedule will be announced in January.”



