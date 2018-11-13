Surrey golfer Lauren Kim, 13, was among 2018 MJT Tour Championship division winners at a course in Phoenix, Arizona.

Surrey teen scores national golf championship in Phoenix

Playing up a division, 13-year-old Lauren Kim topped her closest competitor by 12 strokes

Surrey’s Lauren Kim scored a national golf championship with rounds to remember over the Remembrance Day weekend.

The 13-year-old player earned the low-overall score, along with the 2018 Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour 15-18 Girls national title, at a course in Phoenix, Arizona.

Seven divisional national champions were crowned out of a field of 110 young golfers, from coast to coast, who had qualified for this invitational event, which is considered “a highlight on Canada’s number-one played junior golf tour,” according to a MJT press release Tuesday.

At Legacy Golf Resort, Lauren fired an incredible 11-under-par total of 66, 69, 67 (202), for a 12-stroke victory over 11-year-old Michelle Liu, of Vancouver, who was also playing up a division.

“I feel very happy to win the 15-18 division as a 13 year-old,” said Lauren, who defended her title as the 2017 MJT Girls Low Overall national champion.

“This tournament set a new record (-11) for a three-day tournament! Winning this tournament two years in a row feels amazing.”

The 54-hole tourney receives many results requests from college coaches who scout prospective players.

In other action, the MJT Girls U15 national champion was Langley’s Erin Lee, 13, who scored rounds of 71-76-71 (218).

All players received gifts courtesy of presenting sponsors TaylorMade Golf Canada and Adidas Golf. Winners in each division also received prizing from TaylorMade, Adidas, Maui Jim and Zeal Eyewear. Full results are posted at maplejt.com.

“This event ends over 70 events this season for the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour,” tour officials said in a release. “The 2019 MJT Early Bird Membership is available December 1, and next year’s National Schedule will be announced in January.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

In Phoenix, Surrey’s Lauren Kim (in red shirt, third from right) was among MJT Tour Championship division winners. (submitted photo/MJT)

Previous story
McGill students vote overwhelmingly to change Redmen team nickname

Just Posted

Surrey Councillor Laurie Guerra resigns as AutismBC director amid SOGI controversy

AutismBC president Gary Robins says her resignation is effective Nov. 12

BC Ferries passengers wait to leave Vancouver Island after Remembrance Day

Traffic aboard BC Ferries slows after Remembrance Day long weekend

UPDATE: White Rock RCMP unaffected by Surrey’s choice of police force, city says

Mayor Darryl Walker to meet with RCMP Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton

Surrey Mounties investigate drive-by shooting in Fleetwood

It happened Monday afternoon in the 8000-block of 153A Street. Police say no victim has been located.

18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

Police investigating early-morning incident

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Canada Post no longer guarantees delivery times amid more rotating strikes

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers closed two major processing centres in Ontario and B.C.

McGill students vote overwhelmingly to change Redmen team nickname

Student union held a referendum after a campaign by Indigenous students

B.C. university Pride group replaces white supremacy posters

Around 50 people walked through downtown Victoria to share posters of love

B.C. to invest $492 million in affordable homes

72 new projects are part of a 10-year, $1.9-billion strategy

Around the BCHL: Surrey Eagles sliding and Cassidy Bowes flows

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

Pit bull cross, chihuahua owners must split costs for dogfight damage, judge rules

Eac side responsible for $577.43 towards injuries in Comox Valley incident

3 random words mark every spot on earth

Innovative mapping system assigns three word combinations to 57 trillion 3 metre squares

Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

11 per cent of those who fatally overdosed in B.C. had four or more contacts with the police

Most Read

l -->