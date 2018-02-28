Surrey’s Panthers win silver in a basketball thriller

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers lost the gold to St. George’s Saints in the B.C. junior boys provincial championship on Tuesday night.

The Saints grabbed the gold with a final score of 54-46 but the lead seesawed between the teams, as the Panthers led at the end of first half by a score of 23-22.

The Panthers continued to hold the lead after third with a score of 36-34. Spectators at Langley Events Centre on Tuesday (Feb. 27) witnessed a dramatic comeback from the Saints in the fourth period.

In the end, Ao Ma of the Saints emerged as the top scorer with 19 points and in the process helped his team to win the match. Sam Wooder and Jaxon Cohee also scored for the Saints, with 14 and 11 points respectively.

For the Panthers, it was Jaeden Reid who scored the most for the team with 13 points, followed by Josh Hamulas with 12 points and Jackson Corneil with 10.

Pasha Bains, director of DRIVE Basketball, said in a tweet that it was an entertaining final.

“Both schools are going to have good (senior) teams next year,” Bains wrote.

Entertaining final. Both schools are going to have good Sr teams next year. https://t.co/o46jpNO0O4 — Pasha Bains (@DRIVEBasketball) February 28, 2018

Panthers finish 2nd in BC in a thriller vs Saint Georges pic.twitter.com/WzFgPG78sc — Tweedsmuir Sports (@ltsssports) February 28, 2018

🥇🏆 JUNIOR BOYS PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONS 🏆🥇 Congratulations to the St. George’s Saints who won the Championship game 54-46 over the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers.#VancouverBasketball @SaintsBC @ATHLETICSaints pic.twitter.com/HTdnSsq8DO — Vancouver Basketball (@VancouverBball) February 28, 2018

Grade 10 Provincial High school Champions. pic.twitter.com/NnOPozB8fM — greg devenish (@devenish_greg) February 28, 2018



