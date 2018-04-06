Surrey’s Sourdif named Player of the Year in Major Midget hockey league

Justin Sourdif of the Valley West Hawks, one of 11 hockey teams in B.C.’s Major Midget League. (submitted photo)

Justin Sourdif has another award to add to his hockey resumé.

The Surrey-raised forward has been named the Major Midget League’s Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season by BC Hockey, the governing body of the province-wide circuit.

The 2002-born standout helped Valley West Hawks to a league-leading 31-6-2-1 record, and led the league in points. He had 23 goals during the season and added 50 assists for a total of 73 points in 35 games.

Sourdif was also named to the league’s 2017-2018 all-star team, voted on by MML team staff. Other players on the all-star squad are Marcus Allen (goaltender, Cariboo Cougars), North Delta’s Trevor Isaksson (defenceman, Valley West Hawks), Brennan Malgunas (defenceman, Cariboo Cougars), Brandon Dent (forward, Cariboo Cougars) and Cage Concalves (forward, Fraser Valley Thunderbirds).

In July of 2017, Sourdif was named HockeyNow Player of the Year for B.C., after starring for Delta Wild of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

The MML was established in 2004 to provide elite-level players (aged 15, 16 and 17) an opportunity to play within their own age group at a high level and be developed for the next level of hockey.

Sourdif was the Vancouver Giants’ first pick, third overall, in last spring’s WHL bantam draft.

“He’s one of the top players I’ve coached in 20 years,” Valley West Hawks coach Rob Evers told the Now-Leader in December.

“I’ve never coached somebody who’s so tenacious at both ends of the ice,” he added. “100 per cent, he’s WHL ready. Not only is he ready to play, he can contribute at every end of the ice and play in a top-nine role. I won’t be surprised if he’s an everyday contributor in the WHL next season.”

• In other news, BC Hockey announced Friday (April 6) that beginning in the 2018-2019 season, it will operate a Minor Midget League for 15-year-old players, starting with the 2003 birth year.

“The Minor Midget League gives an opportunity for 15 year-old players to develop with other athletes of the same age,” BC Hockey said in a press statement.

“The Minor Midget League will align and affiliate with the Major Midget League (MML). Ten teams will play in the Minor Midget League in the same geographic regions of the MML teams with the exception of the Kootenay Zone.

“The Minor Midget League season will consist of 30 regular-season games and eight teams qualify for the playoffs. The league will take several weekend breaks to allow teams to host or participate in tournaments.

An evaluation camp will occur in conjunction with the MML spring evaluation camps, BC Hockey said. “Participants may only attend the evaluation camp in the zone of their permanent residence. Participants can tryout for both the MML and/or the Minor Midget League at the same time should the player wish. Fifteen-year-old players are still eligible to play in the MML.”

A prospects camp that will be held from June 1 to 3, 2018, at Langley Sportsplex. These players are eligible to try out for other MML teams outside their home zone, BC Hockey says. More details are posted at bcmml.net.



