The B.C. team in, white and blue jackets, during timeout at Wednesday’s game against Northern Ontario. (Anita Tardi/Special to Black Press)

Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A junior curling team, based out of Langley, has yet to lose a game in the national championships.

A team of Langley boys are fighting to maintain their tw0-time championship title in the Prairies this week. But to onlookers, they’re victories, thus far, look effortless.

Team B.C., skipped by Tyler Tardi, is competing in the New Holland Canadian Juniors in Prince Albert, Sask. this week, and after moving onto the second level of competition today (Wednesday), they’re sitting with a total seven wins and no losses.

Team BC is made up of Tyler Tardi (a Cloverdale skip who plays out of the Langley Curling Centre), Sterling Middleton (the third who hails from Fort. St. John, and curls out of New Westminster), Matthew Hall (second, who lives in Cloverdale but also plays out of the Langley rink), and Alex Horvath (the lead who plays out of Victoria).

These boys are hoping to defend a national title, which they’ve held for the past two year.

“We had a good game against a solid team,” Tardi said, following today’s game where they cruised to a 6-2 victory over Northern Ontario’s Tanner Horgan.

”A few more games away from making our goal of making playoffs,” Tardi added, noted the team has been playing very well together.

On paper, there’s no doubt this team is destined for success, according to Curling Canada.

Each player comes with a laundry list of curling accomplishments including Canadian championships, world championships, and Youth Olympics Games gold medals – to name a few.

Though it’s a very similar line-up to past championship teams, Hall – originally from Ontario – is a welcome new addition to the squad, Tardi citing the team’s chemistry as the key to their success this week.

“It’s our team dynamics,” Tardi elaborated. “We’re having a lot of fun out here. We’re staying upbeat and that’s been a big part of it.”

Hall couldn’t agree more, and says that it shows in the team’s performance this week.

“We’ve really hit our stride,” said Hall. “We’ve been able to go out there and perform well in the first couple ends and get on top of our competition. We’re firing on all cylinders and it feels good.”

Tardi and company finished off the first round of play with a 9-6 win over Alberta’s Desmond Young yesterday.

Now, preparing for game two of the championship pool, Team BC will play an early morning game Thursday against Manitoba, a team sitting with five wins and two losses. That will be followed at lunch-time game Thursday against Quebec, and another early morning game Friday, against Nova Scotia.

Tardi and his team are the only men’s team at the junior nationals that is sitting with seven wins and no losses. Their nearest competitor in the standings is Saskatchewan at 6-1.

The semifinals are set for Saturday and the finals are on Sunday. The same games also will be streamed live in the U.S. on ESPN3.CLICK HERE for streaming and broadcast information.

The winning teams will represent Canada at the 2019World Junior Championships, running Feb. 16 to 23 , in Liverpool, N.S.

People can find all the scores and standings by linking to the scoreboard on the event website, at:www.curling.ca/2019juniors.

RECENT COVERAGE:

SATURDAY COVERAGE: Tardi earns first victory in quest for third national title

SUNDAY COVERAGE: Team BC defeats its hosts at junior curling nationals Sunday

MONDAY COVERAGE: Day 3 brings fourth win for the Langley-based Team BC

TUESDAY COVERAGE: Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

Previous story
‘I came here to win a Stanley Cup,’ Canucks coach Green says in Surrey at KidSport dinner
Next story
Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A junior curling team, based out of Langley, has yet to lose a game in the national championships.

Dr. Lipjob avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Surrey farmers taking stock of revamped Canada Food Guide

Products that were once big at the table — like meat and dairy — have been put on the back-burner

VIDEO: ‘The dog picks the job’: Meet the newest member of the Surrey RCMP

Cambria, a labrador-golden retriever mix, is the first victim services dog at the detachment

Cloverdale’s Dan Gibbons remembered for his devotion, humour

Longtime local served with RCMP for more than 35 years

Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

The 1944 book may have served as a blueprint for a Nazi purge

Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver heads into all-star break on losing note

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

Richmond businesses struggle to hire and keep staff because of high cost of housing

Chamber of commerce calls for diverse housing options, redevelopment of George Massey corridor

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

Most Read

l -->