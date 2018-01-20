Totems to battle Wildcats for Surrey RCMP Basketball championship

The Semiahmoo Totems (in white) won last year’s RCMP Classic with a win over Panorama Ridge. This year’s championship game is scheduled for tonight at 7:45 p.m. at Enver Creek Secondary. (File photo)

And then there were two.

The matchup for Saturday night’s Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic championship is set, and will see a pair of familiar foes – the Tamanawis Wildcats and Semiahmoo Totems square off for city-wide bragging rights.

The game – set for 7:45 p.m. at Enver Creek Secondary – will feature the champions of the last four RCMP Classic tournaments; Semiahmoo won the first-place trophy last year, while the Wilcats reeled off three consecutive tourney championships, from 2014-16.

The game promises to be a competitive one – the Wildcats are currently second in B.C triple-A senior boys rankings, while the Totesm sit fourth.

Tamanawis earned a spot in the title tilt with a win over the Guildford Park Sabres, while the Totems – who are a week removed from a runner-up finish at Port Coquitlam’s Legal Beagle tournament – punched their ticket to the final game after a victory over the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers.

The bronze-medal game will hit the court at 5:45 p.m. tonight – also at Enver Creek – prior to tonight’s finale.