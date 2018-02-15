Justin Sourdif had a goal and four assists in the Valley West Hawks win over the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Thursday night. (Garrett James photo)

Valley West Hawks back in first after sweep of Thunderbirds

BC Major Midget League team tied with Cariboo Cougars with 53 points

The Valley West Hawks are back atop the BC Major Midget League standings after a clean sweep of the rival Fraser Valley Thunderbirds last week.

The midget hockey squad – which had slipped to second place in the league, behind the Cariboo Cougars, on account of having a bye week – beat the Thunderbirds 7-2 Thursday at the Langley Events Centre, and made it two in a row Sunday afternoon in Abbotsford, winning 5-3.

On Sunday, the Hawks took a 1-0 lead on goal from Semiahmoo Minor Hockey product Thomas Jenkins just 2:43 into the first period, and though Fraser Valley fought back to tie the game before the first intermission, the Hawks poured on the offence in the middle frame to put the game out of reach.

Walker Erickson, Trevor Isaksson and Justin Sourdif each scored in the second period, to give Valley West a 4-1 lead, and though the T-Birds scored twice in the third, Cameron MacDonald restored the multi-goal lead when he scored with 42 seconds left on the clock.

Josh Dias earned the win in net for Valley West in both Thursday and Sunday’s games.

Nolan Krogfoss led the offence for the Hawks in Thursday’s win, scoring three goals and adding an assist. Sourdif had a goal and four helpers himself – assisting on all three Krogfoss markers – while Max Mohagen had four assists.

Isaksson and Tyler Chyzowski rounded out the scoring for the Hawks, who now sit in a tie with the Cougars for first place in the MML with 53 points each.

This weekend, Valley West will host the Okanagan Rockets for two games – on Saturday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre, and Sunday afternoon at South Surrey Arena.

