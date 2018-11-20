Marcel Dionne talks with young players at Langley Events Centre. Black Press photo

VIDEO: Young hockey players meet legends in Langley

Eight- and nine-year-olds have close encounter with Dionne, Lafleur and Palmateer

“There’s no such thing as to be too small,” Marcel Dionne said.

“You get that?”

His wide-eyed audience nodded, awe-struck at being in the same space as one of Canada’s all-time hockey greats.

Two hockey teams of eight- to nine-year old boys had a close encounter with Dionne, Guy Lafleur and Mike Palmateer at the Langley Events Centre arena on Saturday, part of the weekend Legends of Hockey event.

Parents of the Vikings and Blue Thunder players may have been even more excited.

One of the dads, Kevan Reeve, told his son that the trio were the Sidney Crosbys of his era.

Reeve, who was an avid collector of bubble gum hockey playing cards as a kid, still had all of his original acquisitions, enough to fill a suitcase.

A search found classic 1970’s cards for Dionne, Lafleur and Palmateer that he was planning to have autographed.

“Meeting these players is a dream come true for the dads and all the parents,” Reeve said.

Before the 19 players on the two teams took to the ice, for a friendly game in front of the legends, there was time for words of encouragement, some of it in quiet one-on-one moments while a jersey was being autographed, and some aimed at the assembled players en masse.

“You’ve got to give your best, you have to make a commitment, you have to do your best,” Dionne said.

“You get that? You come to play.”

READ MORE: Hockey legends come to Langley

READ MORE: Marcel Dionne to appear at the Legends Banquet at the Langley Events Centre

Dionne played 18 seasons in the National Hockey League for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1992 .

Guy Lafleur was the first player in the NHL to score 50 goals and 100 points in six straight seasons. Over 17 years he played for the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques, a career that included five Stanley Cup championships.

Lafleur was named one of the ‘100 Greatest NHL Players’ in history.

Mike Palmateer played in the NHL from 1976 to 1984 for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals.

The trio were among a group of high-profile former players at the 2018 Legends Weekend Presented by White Spot that ran Nov. 16 to 18 at the LEC.

The others were Mike Bossy, Dale Hawerchuk, Mark and Marty Howe, Bernie Parent and Dennis Hull as well as non-player Murray Howe, author of Nine Lessons I Learned from My Father.

The three Howes are the sons of the late, legendary Gordie Howe.

 

Guy Lafleur spoke to some very young players at Langley Events Centre. Black Press photo

Mike Palmateer at LEC. Black Press photo

Kevan Reeve, one of the dads, told his son that Dionne, Lafleur and Palmateer were the Sidney Crosbys of his era.

Previous story
Laine scores 3 as Jets double Canucks 6-3
Next story
Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose suspended for Grey Cup

Just Posted

McCallum promises taxes won’t rise in Surrey: ‘That’s set in stone’

Surrey mayor says free parking, a municipal force and other campaign promises won’t mean a tax hike

Surrey council approves free two-hour parking at city hall, around hospital

Although council gave its blessing to offer the free parking Monday (Nov. 19), it was already made free last week

Surrey School District says it needs 7 new schools in next decade

Surrey council endorsed the district’s 2019-20 capital plan on Monday, Nov. 19

Surrey Fire Service to provide non-emergency dispatch services for Port Moody

It’s said the move will bring in more than $9,000 a year for the City of Surrey

Second person dies following head-on collision in Surrey

Paige Nagata of Abbotsford was in crash on Nov. 4 that also killed Sarah Dhillon

White Rock pier light show

Dancing lights highlighted off the water front

5 to start your day

Body found in Maple Ridge ID’ed as Hells Angel, Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag gone from Langley classroom and more

Case of bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during salughter and they are investigating

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Edugyan won her first Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues

Bolder action needed to reduce child poverty: Campaign 2000 report card

The report calls for the federal government to provide more funding to the provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to expand affordable, quality child care.

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.”

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose suspended for Grey Cup

Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half following a sideline melee after a Tiger-Cats reception.

Mistrial declared in Dennis Oland’s retrial in father’s murder

The verdict from Oland’s 2015 murder trial was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered. Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

Most Read

l -->