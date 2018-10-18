White Rock-South Surrey Titans tackle Warriors on gridiron

White Rock-South Surrey Titans’ Jun Jun Cadacio Jr. (centre) does his best to elude a Westside Warriors tackler, who leaves his feet in an attempt to haul down the speedy ball-carrier during a midget football game Sunday afternoon at South Surrey Athletic Park.

The Titans lost the game by a 15-0 score, but will look to get back into the win column this weekend, when they play on their home turf Sunday, 10 a.m. against the Chilliwack Giants.

The game is the team’s second-last of the regular season, before playoffs begin.