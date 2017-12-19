5 to start your day

A fatal crash on a Vancouver bridge, a new hospital is coming to Surrey and more

1. Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

An early morning crash on the Burrard Street Bridge has left one person dead and two others in serious condition, according to Vancouver Police. See more >

2. ‘Concept planning’ for a new Surrey hospital is underway

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said she welcomed “this first step” by the provincial government to bring a new hospital to Surrey. See more >

3. Ridge RCMP impound new Jaguar with ‘N’

The novice driver was caught going 60 km/h over the limit by a traffic officer along Lougheed Highway in the morning, according to reports. See more >

4. Online campaign aims to help injured South Surrey bartender

Friends and colleagues of an injured South Surrey bartender have come together to help her and her family get through the holidays. See more >

5. Comet, the tiny kitten, gets a Christmas miracle

A couple saw the tiny kitten wandering around a farm in Langley, near death, starving, all alone and covered with ringworm, said LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson. See more >

Just Posted

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with South Surrey man’s death

Charges confirmed in Hudson Brooks case

Valley West Hawks lose top scorer ahead of international tournament

Leading point-getter Arshdeep Bains joins WHL’s Rebels for rest of season

Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

Students and staff have created a six-foot-high pile of gifts near the front of the school

Power surge: Cliff Power delivers stockings in Surrey

This is Power’s 20th year of filling stocking for those in both Victoria and the Fraser Valley

PHOTOS: Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

The helicopter was a no-go, but the big man himself was able to visit children in Surrey

PHOTOS+VIDEO: Surrey’s City Dream Centre dreaming big with $60,000 in gift donations

250-300 volunteers helped wrap gifts at North Surrey Secondary on Sunday

5 to start your day

Snow blankets Lower Mainland, verdict expected in ex-RCMP sex assault trial and more

Families speak out in defence of B.C.’s Mental Health Act

Many are speaking out against demands that the B.C. government tighten the province’s Mental Health Act

Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school

Rose Prince arrived at the former Lejac Residential School in British Columbia when she was six years old and never left

Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

The Canadian Press annual survey saw 23 out of 80 votes cast for sexual harassment as the most compelling story of the year

Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

PHOTOS: It’s a winter wonderland on B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley saw up to half a foot of snow

