5 to start your day

1. Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

An early morning crash on the Burrard Street Bridge has left one person dead and two others in serious condition, according to Vancouver Police. See more >

Holy sh*t! There was a huge explosion on the Burrard St. Bridge about 20 minutes ago @NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/W1cxWsudHT — Brandon Thompson (@limitscrw) December 19, 2017

2. ‘Concept planning’ for a new Surrey hospital is underway

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said she welcomed “this first step” by the provincial government to bring a new hospital to Surrey. See more >

3. Ridge RCMP impound new Jaguar with ‘N’

The novice driver was caught going 60 km/h over the limit by a traffic officer along Lougheed Highway in the morning, according to reports. See more >

N driver with brand new Jag + 139 km/hr in an 80 zone = free tow truck ride and an impound for the next 7 days….plus hefty fine. pic.twitter.com/WFCZZ3wQ9s — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) December 18, 2017

4. Online campaign aims to help injured South Surrey bartender

Friends and colleagues of an injured South Surrey bartender have come together to help her and her family get through the holidays. See more >

5. Comet, the tiny kitten, gets a Christmas miracle

A couple saw the tiny kitten wandering around a farm in Langley, near death, starving, all alone and covered with ringworm, said LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson. See more >

