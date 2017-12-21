5 to start your day

A not guilty verdict for a B.C. Mountie, charges laid after 66 dogs seized in Langley and more

1. Not-guilty verdict for ex-RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields

The former Mountie had been accused of sexual assault by a civilian employee of the RCMP. See more >

Former Mountie Tim Shields left without talking to the media following a not guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial. READ: https://t.co/WlUlibuLuL @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/xbmJVhHaLK — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) December 20, 2017

2. Drugs containing placenta seized from Richmond beauty shop

The agency said it found “a high-concentration lidocaine cream, a drug labelled as human placenta, and a drug labelled as being derived from stem cells” at Before & After Beauty Lab near the Aberdeen Canada Line station. See more >

Kidney damage, hearing loss, irregular heartbeat, difficulty breathing, seizure, coma and death are just a few of the potential side effects from the unauthorized drugs seized from a #RichmondBC beauty shop by Health Canada this week:https://t.co/T6URFj8Hl7 pic.twitter.com/xCevuoCs7C — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) December 21, 2017

3. Delta man dead after Richmond crash

Richmond RCMP say the 37-year-old man was a passenger in a 2006 Acura sedan that collided with a hydro pole near River Road and No. 8 Road around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. See more >

4. Criminal charges laid in seizure of 66 dogs in Langley

Charges of animal cruelty have been laid against three individuals involved in one of the largest puppy mill seizures in B.C. history. See more >

5. Free naloxone kits now available at pharmacies across B.C.

About 1,900 kits have been distributed to 220 pharmacies for the first time this month, addictions minister Judy Darcy announced Wednesday. See more >

. @DarcyJudy announces expansion of take-home naloxone kits to pharmacies across B.C. (London Drugs and Save-on-Foods chain).

These kits are free.

1,900 kits have been distributed to 220 pharmacies for the first time this month. #bcpoli — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) December 20, 2017

