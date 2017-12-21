5 to start your day

Tim Shields. (File photo)

1. Not-guilty verdict for ex-RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields

The former Mountie had been accused of sexual assault by a civilian employee of the RCMP. See more >

2. Drugs containing placenta seized from Richmond beauty shop

The agency said it found “a high-concentration lidocaine cream, a drug labelled as human placenta, and a drug labelled as being derived from stem cells” at Before & After Beauty Lab near the Aberdeen Canada Line station. See more >

3. Delta man dead after Richmond crash

Richmond RCMP say the 37-year-old man was a passenger in a 2006 Acura sedan that collided with a hydro pole near River Road and No. 8 Road around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. See more >

4. Criminal charges laid in seizure of 66 dogs in Langley

Charges of animal cruelty have been laid against three individuals involved in one of the largest puppy mill seizures in B.C. history. See more >

5. Free naloxone kits now available at pharmacies across B.C.

About 1,900 kits have been distributed to 220 pharmacies for the first time this month, addictions minister Judy Darcy announced Wednesday. See more >

Best Books of 2017

From local authors to bestsellers and award winners, lots of good reads for this holiday

Boost for Peninsula Catholic school

Company offers site-clearing work for planned St. John Paul II Academy

Delta police request assistance in identifying possible arsonist

An apartment building and furniture store was the location of a suspected arson Friday morning

Police investigate at South Surrey high school after student reports nearby assault

Earl Marriott Secondary student was able to get away: district

Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Sources Newton Advocacy in Surrey

Sources says the donation will be huge help to non-profit society’s Housing First clients

VIDEO: Delta police surprise drivers with gifts instead of tickets

As part of the department’s outreach program, a few drivers got a festive stop

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

Lower Mainland family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Langley’s Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not enough

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns

RCMP investigating distribution of hate literature late at night

