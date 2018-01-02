5 to start your day

Ice storms batter Fraser Valley, B.C.’s first baby of the year and more

1. Power still out to 200 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro repair crews say fewer than 200 customers remained without power early Tuesday, five days after ice storms cut electricity to thousands of homes and businesses in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley. See more >

2. New Year’s Eve fire at Pitt Meadows sawmill

A watch person called about a fire burning in a wall above a piece of equipment employees had been performing maintenance work earlier Sunday. See more >

3. Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A Canadian pilot and prominent British businessman and his family were killed in a seaplane crash in Australia. See more >

4. B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

While most the province was ringing in the New Year, Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and Hardeep Singh Shergill were saying hello to their first child at Surrey Memorial Hospital. See more >

5. B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

From wildfires to snowstorms, take a look back at the year in B.C. news. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Just Posted

City seeks artist bids on $180K sculpture project for new Museum of Surrey campus

Surrey is looking to create an illuminated sculpture for the upcoming heritage campus

Resident has a new perspective on the comforts of life in Surrey

David Moerman, 28, designed company to help fund water wells in developing countries

Surrey Art Gallery needs docents for school group tours

‘There is always something new and exciting happening,’ says 17-year volunteer Ev Zaklan

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

2017: The year in PAN headlines

Peace Arch News staff comb through a year’s worth of print editions for selected month-by-month news

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s Year in Pictures

Peace Arch News’ highlights from 2017

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Jan. 2 and beyond

Plays, concerts, shows and more in our weekly events calendar for Surrey and area

Condos, townhouses drive up Fraser Valley property values

$30M South Surrey property remains most expensive in the region

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

5 to start your day

Ice storms batter Fraser Valley, B.C.’s first baby of the year and more

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Ice storms batter Fraser Valley, B.C.’s first baby of the year and more