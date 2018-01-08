(Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

Surrey’s first murder of the year, a car crash causes lights to flicker in Metro Vancouver and more

1. Delta crash causes ‘power flicker’ in Vancouver

A car crashing into a power pole in Delta Sunday night caused a power flicker across the region. See more >

2. Police investigate Surrey’s first murder of 2018 in Cloverdale

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in after reports of a Saturday night shooting in the 17800 block of 64 Avenue, near the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park. See more >

3. Pedestrian seriously injured after Vancouver Police car collision

The police watchdog is investigating after a on-duty Vancouver Police officer’s cruiser collided with a pedestrian on Saturday night. See more >

4. Fatal hit and run closes Highway 5

Highway 5 was closed south of Kamloops for six hours Sunday evening after RCMP discovered a body on the side of the highway. See more >

5. Vehicle crashes into Maple Ridge restaurant

“Just out of the corner of my eye (I saw) the person coming into the parking stall and next thing you know the table was up on its side and I was on the floor. It happened that fast,” a witness said. See more >

Just Posted

