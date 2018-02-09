5 to start your day

Police catch their ‘mannequin,’ business board says wage hike is too quick, and more

1. Human remains found in Abbotsford identified as missing woman

Hycha, 52, was last seen in Abbotsford on May 10, 2017, when she spoke with a police officer in the area of Marshall Road and Abbotsford Way – not far from where her remains were discovered. See more >

2. Surrey Board of Trade say minimum wage hike ‘too quick’

“Our small businesses, especially those in the service sector, are vulnerable to increasing costs from various sources. I am especially concerned that this may be the straw that breaks some of them.” See more >

3. Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

An accident at Fraser Downs racetrack on Sunday left two injured drivers lying on the track for 20 minutes before paramedics arrived. See more >

4. Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

When a Mountie pulled the driver over, they noticed an unusual passenger: a mannequin, wearing clothes, sunglasses and a wig. Police seized it and handed out multiple fines. See more >

5. Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

Police responded to a small demonstration of about nine people on Thursday near Highway 1 and the Brunette Avenue overpass. See more >

Previous story
36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll
Next story
PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Just Posted

Surrey woman acquitted of drug trafficking charges

Judge found Crown failed to prove she knew about criminal operation based out of Whalley apartment

Surrey, Abbotsford residents arrested in connection to suspected fake ID operation

Police say charges are expected after credit card skimmers seized during Pemberton traffic stop

Cloverdale RCMP weren’t monkeying around when it came to tree theft

Monkey puzzle tree was spotted by local police before it was even reported stolen

Surrey Board of Trade says minimum wage hike ‘too quick’

Increase could be ‘the straw that breaks’ some of Surrey’s small businesses, says SBOT

Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society founder honoured posthumously with $1,500 donation

Cloverdale’s Envision Financial branch gives volunteer award to the late John MacInnes

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Electric company has activated its winter payment program

Unseasonably early daffodils prompt wish for cold weather on B.C. farm

Longview Farms just north of Victoria says mild weather a problem for seasonal farming

BCHL Today: Trail turns back the clock and Cruikshank commits to Tigers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Check out some of the best shots from Team Canada

B.C. creating 100 more teacher training spaces

French, math, physics and special education teachers in demand

Most Read