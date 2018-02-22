5 to start your day

Up to 20 cm of snow expected in parts of Lower Mainland, possible bridge lane closures, and more

1. 10-20 cm of snow expected Friday in Lower Mainland

A snowfall warning from Environment Canada remains in effect from the North Shore mountains out to Hope. See more >

Calm before the #bcstorm A post shared by Phil Andrew (@thegreasymullet) on Feb 22, 2018 at 5:08pm PST

2. Lane closures on Alex Fraser, Port Mann bridges considered to avoid ‘ice bombs’

The province spent $5 million clearing both bridges last year, after 100 people reported ice or snow-caused damage to their cars. See more >

Remember last winter's ice bombs? Well they might be coming back – the transportation ministry says it might be temporarily closing lanes on the Alex Fraser and the Port Mann due to incoming snow and wind. #bcpoli @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/UwYGh8HEj9 — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) February 22, 2018

3. Thieves make off with live trolley wires in Vancouver

Transit Police warn that touching live wire can be deadly. See more >

Crime Stoppers & Transit Police are seeking tips on thieves cutting & stealing live trolley wires.

If you spot suspicious activity call police or Crime Stoppers at 18002228477. pic.twitter.com/G8ovqmjMC8 — Crime Stoppers (@SolveCrime) February 22, 2018

4. Surrey MP apologizes for inviting criminal to Trudeau reception

Prime Minister is being peppered with questions about the controversy involving Jaspal Atwal, convicted in the 1980s of attempting to kill an Indian cabinet minister who was travelling in Canada. See more >

5. Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is not yet knowm for the structure off Huntingdon Road near Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford. See more >



laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter