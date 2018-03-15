Curtis Sagmoen. (Black Press files)

5 to start your day

Right-wing activist barred from U.K., woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior and more

1. RCMP confirm charges against Sagmoen from 2013 assault in Maple Ridge

Two plain-clothed RCMP officers visited the townhouse complex in December, asking to interview neighbours about the alleged hammer assault. See more >

2. 11-year sentence for wife’s death ‘a double-loss’ for family

Narinder Kalsi suffered a “gratuitous, unrelenting and callous beating… (in) a place she was entitled to feel secure.” See more >

3. Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on Surrey street

Mariam Roya has been sharing the senior’s story online, after rushing 80-year-old “Sid” to hospital when she found him lying in the middle of the street, bloody and freezing earlier this month. See more >

Mariam Roya with Sid, an elderly man she rushed to hospital after finding him lying in the middle of the road in Surrey. (Mariam Roya photo)

4. Right-wing Langley activist questioned under terrorism act, barred from U.K.

In a statement to Black Press Media, the U.K. Home Office said that Lauren Southern was stopped from entering the country in Coquelles on March 12. See more >

5. Third alleged victim of sexual touching by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Codie Hindle – who is listed as Codie Anderson in court documents – is charged with one count of sexual interference of a minor from his time working with you kids back in 2010. See more >

