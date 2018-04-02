5 to start your day

Police watchdog investigating in Chilliwack, no new water park for South Surrey and more

1. IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

B.C.’s police watchdog is looking into an incident Friday afternoon in Chilliwack, where an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road. See more >

2. Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building Great Wolf Lodge in South Surrey

The $150-million, 400-room hotel and water park was first publicly mentioned during Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner’s state-of-the-city address in May. See more >

3. Egg scramble at historic Fort Langley

There were dozen of small children waiting for the bell at historic Fort Langley on Sunday afternoon, scene of an “egg scramble” that saw staff at the heritage site lay down a tarp with a giant map of B.C., then sprinkle it with chocolate Easter eggs. See more >

4. Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

Drivers in the Lower Mainland are facing fuel costs of up to 155.9 at some gas bars. See more >

5. Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

A vehicle had been left on the car deck of a 9 p.m. sailing Thursday from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and ferry staff were unable to locate the owner on board, once the ship docked at Tsawwassen. See more >

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

China space station mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

Tiangong 1's re-entry was 'mostly successful'

