5 to start your day

Police execute warrant in search for missing mom, woman calls for end to MAiD in hospice and more

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for the families who lost loved ones in last week’s horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan. See more >

Vancouver police execute warrant in search for suspected murder victim

Vancouver police have searched another home in the city as they investigate the disappearance and suspected death of a mother who went missing in January. See more >

Three teens arrested in connection with vandalism, theft at Chilliwack school

The RCMP will be submitting all evidence to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal code charges for break and enter to commit theft over $5,000 and break and enter to commit mischief over $5,000. See more >

Pair of Metro Vancouver police officers arrested, released, in Cuba

Both the Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed by email that one of their members was taken into custody and then released during a personal vacation in Cuba. See more >

Woman with brain cancer urges health board to ban medically assisted dying in hospice

The courts have mandated that MAiD is a fundamental legal right, so Fraser Health decided that a patient’s final place of rest should be where assisted suicide be allowed to take place. See more >

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

The funeral for Tyler Bieber will be held today at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

Canadians make history by winning inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes made history Thursday at the Commonwealth Games.

B.C. city sends message of support on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Mayor said it’s important for everyone to know that some B.C. communities back the project

