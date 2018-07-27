5 to start your day

1. BC Games, RCMP investigate reports of inappropriate touching at athlete dance

BC Games Society President and CEO Kelly Mann confirmed to Black Press Media Thursday that a police file has been opened, and he’s urging athletes to come forward after as many as 30 girls voiced complaints of being groped by fellow athletes. See more >

BC Games president Kelly Mann has confirmed to me that as many as 30 girls have come forward saying they were inappropriately touched by fellow male athletes at the athlete dance in Cowichan Saturday. Police file has been opened. More to come. @BlackPressMedia — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) July 27, 2018

2. $73,000 in stolen Chilliwack jewelry returned

The jewelry, along with a significant amount of cash, had been recovered back in March following a routine traffic stop on Highway 1 near Malakwa, B.C. See more >

3. Police probe stabbing in Burnaby park

Officers attended the scene and found a man suffereing from stab wounds who was taken to hospital. See more >

4. Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ announcements on SkyTrain

Vancouver-raised funnyman Seth Rogen will soon be tagging along on SkyTrain routes, as he becomes the new voice for TransLink. See more >

I’M GONNA BE THE VOICE ON PUBLIC TRANSIT IN MY HOMETOWN OF VANCOUVER. pic.twitter.com/JduvqtqU3o — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2018

5. Online fundraiser started for dad of 7-year-old girl killed in Langley

Trish Wright, and fellow teachers Miss Sarah, Miss Lily, Miss Shelan and Miss Fabia, are hoping to raise $30,000 through the “Daughters tragic death, please help” GoFundMe page to help Aaliyah’s father, who “is going to need help for the rest of his life to get over the loss of his baby girl, the reason he lived and breathed.” See more >

