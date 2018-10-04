5 to start your day

Surrey’s Chief Election Officer Anthony Capuccinello Iraci. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey RCMP speak out on election fraud accusations, man shot dead in Mission and more

1. Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

Corporal Elenore Sturko said that by late Wednesday the RCMP had received “only third-party allegations of any wrongdoing in the election process. No individuals have come forward to the Surrey RCMP to say that they have been victimized in any matters related to the voting process.” See more >

2. One man is dead after shooting incident at Junction Mall in Mission

The suspect is not in custody. See more >

3. B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Two of the events were in Maple Ridge, including a barbecue at the Big Smoke with Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith attended by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, the tourism minister. See more >

4. Chilliwack school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

I worked very hard and I came back with enough information for a 30-page report, which I haven’t brought with me tonight, but I believe I’m entitled to this conference, being reimbursed for it.” See more >

5. South Surrey turkeys spared from Thanksgiving table

Two lucky turkeys will not be placed between a dollop of mash potatoes and a pile of brussels sprouts this Thanksgiving, and the credit goes to Semiahmoo Animal League Inc (SALI) farm. See more >

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels loses annual funding grant

Registered charity delivers to about 100 clients in Surrey, North Delta

White Rock candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Civic hopefuls asked to state top issues

White Rock incumbents defend record as challengers call for change

Council candidates address Chamber/BIA meeting

Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

‘Pink Palace’ to turn into Doubletree by Hilton Hotel

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey

Noah Truslen, 22, passed away early Thursday.

1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

Heavy police presence with witnesses reporting shots fired, one report of a man taken by ambulance

TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

Company says it won’t be doing saliva tests, but giving managers extra training

Lower Mainland council candidate defends online posts on Muslims, 9/11

Posts say Muslims must kill those who don’t convert and that the U.S. used nukes to bring down towers

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at B.C. school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

Having aged out of government, they say fines from childhood have ruined their independence

