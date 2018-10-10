5 to start your day

B.C. gas prices could spike after refinery blast, barge catches fire in Fraser River and more

1. Refinery explosion could cause gas price spike in B.C.

The massive blast shook the historic port city of Saint John on Monday, sending flames and black smoke high into the sky but causing only four minor injuries. See more >

2. Crews tackle 2nd fire on barge loaded with cars in Fraser River in 2 months

A flaming pile of crushed cars aboard a barge in the Fraser River sent plumes of smoke into the Metro Vancouver sky for the second time in as many months Tuesday afternoon. See more >

3. Former Delta resident charged following North Delta Public Safety Building fire

Corey Mario Tavares, 30, is facing three arson-related counts in relation to the incident on Oct. 6. See more >

4. Fort Langley bash turns into Tiny Kittens fundraiser

There’s a community party in the making in Fort Langley this weekend, all to benefit a local charity that in a few short years has done so much to help the communities homeless and abandon cats and kittens. See more >

5. Attempted murder shooting in Chilliwack River Valley goes to trial

Peter Anthony Kampos is charged with attempted murder in an alleged incident on March 25, 2017 that ended with the victim, Cameron Rose, driving away after being shot in the right shoulder while sitting in his vehicle, racing down Chilliwack Lake Road, and finally stumbling across members of the military involved in a training exercise. See more >

