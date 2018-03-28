A Nigerian dwarf goat caper on a capybara’s head at the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Winfield on the weekend. The capybara (this one is named Leonardo de Capybara) is the largest living rodent in the world and is one of several unique animals at the Lake Country farm, which is now open for the season - daily 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including weekends and holidays. (Sunnie Lyndell/Kangaroo Creek Farm)

Animals hopping for Easter

Goat capers atop giant rodent at B.C. farm

It isn’t just the bunnies that are hopping for Easter.

Cirque du Soleil has nothing on the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Winfield, B.C., where animals are performing some bizarre tricks.

One of the staff members, Sunnie Lyndell, happened to catch a unique picture this week of a goat teetering on top of a capybara’s head.

“This has NOT been photoshopped! This is real life at the farm: Unlikely, magical, bizarre, and just too cute,” states the Kangaroo Creek Farm.

The photo is widely popular on social media, with 1,200 Facebook shares.

See related: Furry creatures are hopping around

And people are loving the cute and quirky photo.

“Wow! Talk about companionship of a different kind! People can learn from these two,” wrote Robynn Allen. “Thanks, that pik made me laugh sooo much.”

Sandra Rankine wrote: “Capybara Goat Yoga at Kangaroo Zoo!”

Lindsay Dodge added: “Absolutely not photoshopped! My friend in Brazil explained that it is common to see capybaras with other animals on their backs. Just another reason I love this animal, along with sweet goats!”

And hundreds are already making plans to visit the farm this year, which is now open for the season 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily including weekends and holidays.

“Cirque du Soleil has nothing on us! Thank you Sunnie for being in the right place, at the right time,” states the farm.

For more information visit kangaroocreekfarm.com

@vernonnews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say
Next story
Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Secondary alumnus celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

Former Vancouver police detective pleads guilty to three sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

Surrey lawyer in trouble for crowbar comment

Thomas Harding facing three-week suspension

Doug Charles remembered for ‘gentle ways’

Stalwart of White Rock’s Penguin Meats succumbs to cancer

ZYTARUK: Fairness for them. Frustration for us.

We have politicians granting themselves pension increases with the simple raising of their hands

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

Feline reunion a decade in the making

Langley Animal Protection Society staff were overjoyed to reunite a cat and owner after 10 years.

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

Two incidents of ‘sexual touching’ reported at University of the Fraser Valley

Police ask for help to identify suspect in assaults at Abbotsford campus

B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Victoria-based AggregateIQ Data Services denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica

Most Read

l -->