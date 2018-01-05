‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but assured fans he’d be back reading clues to contestants soon.

Trebek appeared in a video on the “Jeopardy” Facebook page Thursday to announce that he’d had the surgery during the show’s holiday break.

Wearing a “Jeopardy” baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says “I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago.”

READ MORE: Tragically Hip members, Alex Trebek receive Order of Canada

“Surgery was performed,” he continues, “after two days in the hospital I came home and started recovery. The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy’ programs very, very soon.”

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return.

The 77-year-old Canadian has become an American institution in the decades since he started hosting “Jeopardy” in 1984, beloved for the way he calmly delivers tough trivia to the cognoscenti that make up the show’s contestants.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria
Next story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Allegations of misinformation in Morgan Creek, after anonymous flyers distributed

Developer Geoff Barker hopes to build townhouses, condos in South Surrey neighbourhood

Police block off section of 72nd Avenue after incident in Surrey

Reports saying pedestrian was hit have yet to be verified

A teacher’s memories of school days past

Kay Mitchell, 95, started teaching in Surrey in 1942

Police seek help in White Rock arson investigation

Witnesses and information requested in March 2017 case

Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Neufeld launches letter-writing campaign against DPAC chair

Embattled Chilliwack trustee’s letter points finger at volunteer parent, asks supporters to “challenge her opinions”

5 to start your day

Freezing rain hits the Coquihalla, Handsome the mastiff finds a new home after rescue and more

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Coquitlam and Richmond don’t let commuters pump their own gas

Most Read