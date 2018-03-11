REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Comox Valley: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

Olympic gold medal winner Cassie Sharpe took to the slopes at Mount Washington near her hometown of Comox Valley, surrounded by friends and fans at every turn. Watch more >

Pitt Meadows: Firefighters give cross-Canada fundraiser a good luck spray down

B.C. volunteer pilots who offer ree non-emergency medical flights to residents in rural communities in Canada touched down in Pitt Meadows, for a “good luck” wash down by firefighters before returning home. Watch more >

Kelowna: International Women’s Day mobilizes action for gender equality

British Columbians celebrated International Women’s Day by calling for gender equality and celebrating sisterhood, including at a dance party in Campbell River and event in Kelowna. Watch more >

Terrace: Hobiyee celebrations ring in Nisga’a New Year in Laxgalts’ap

More than 1,500 people turned out for song, dance in a two-day event to ring in Lunar New Year with Nisga’a Nation. Watch more >

Victoria: Tiny triplets debut in Vancouver Island goat stampede

Beacon Hill Children’s Zoo had it’s annual season opening this weekend, but was a first for three triplet goats who got to compete in their first stampede. Watch more >

VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

UPDATE: South Surrey overpass re-opens after three months

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 was announced Friday to reopen ‘in the coming days’

Surrey RCMP investigate Sunday morning shooting in Newton

Witness says pile of bullet casings were left at scene but no victims have been found

Surrey’s Semiahmoo Secondary takes silver in B.C. basketball championship

Burnaby South and Semiahmoo squads faced off in the B.C. 4A boys basketball final in Langley

Surrey’s Miguel Tomley scores astonishing 180 points at B.C. basketball championship

Tamanawis Wildcats player’s name is now atop the record books

UPDATE: Surrey shooting victim ID’d as Delta resident

IHIT says victim ‘known to police’

SLIDESHOW: Semiahmoo First Nation powwow

Event to continue Sunday

Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Richmond’s Nathan Hirayama lead the way with three tries and three conversions on day two for Canada

Large brush fire by the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge

Firefighters responded to the call just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon

Road into Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge open

The road had been closed from the entrance to the park since Feb. 14

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

‘Kind of shocking:’ Several skiers and snowboarders die in tree wells this year

At least five people have died recently from falling into tree wells

B.C. VIEWS: These are taxing times for our new NDP government

Businesses, non-profits, local governments are feeling the pinch of payroll tax

B.C.’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis finishes fifth in super-G at World Cup

Osborne-Paradis was just .11 off a podium finish

VIDEO: Head of the Fort rowing competition marks 10th anniversary

Langley event hosted by University of the Fraser Valley rowing program

