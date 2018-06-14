PAN STORIES:
June 11 – White Rock council support sought for new sandcastle contest
June 12 – White Rock keen to rebuild sandcastle event
June 14 – Environmentalists express concerns for White Rock sandcastle bid
Should the Canadian Open Sandcastle Competition return to White Rock after a three-decade absence?
PAN STORIES:
June 11 – White Rock council support sought for new sandcastle contest
June 12 – White Rock keen to rebuild sandcastle event
June 14 – Environmentalists express concerns for White Rock sandcastle bid
White Rock council votes 5-2, with mayor citing ‘foregone conclusion’
Alex Nixon says he doesn’t want to diminish challenges shop owners face
Speakers divided over 145-lot project on U.S. border in Hazelmere
Longtime sports broadcasting executive to take over from retiring John Grisdale
Friends of Semiahmoo Bay oppose ‘large-scale events’ at beach/intertidal zone
The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing
Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research
Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home
More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation
Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed
Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU
Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3
Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015
Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley
Should the Canadian Open Sandcastle Competition return to White Rock after a three-decade absence?