LETTERS: Watts criticism goes deeper

Editor:

Re: Political posturing, Sept. 29 letters.

I read with anger and revulsion a couple of letters in Friday’s edition attacking Dianne Watts for having the temerity to run for BC Liberal leadership.

I’ve seen a number of such sentiments in the past week, and they invariably come from names that I put in the ‘old white men’ category, whose views I suggest are informed by a deep antipathy towards women in any sort of leadership capacity.

Get it together, lads. It’s time to heal this animosity in your hearts. Take a look your own lives, how you feel about yourself, before spewing your venom at the best mayor our city has ever had, who received 80 per cent of the vote entering her third term as mayor.

I could dispute the points they make, but why bother? This self-hatred is the underlying cause of all their misgivings.

Chris Wright, Surrey