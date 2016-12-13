- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map
Not our letter, Gurdwaras tell Farnworth
A second letter Dec. 14 says a letter sent on their behalf to the public safety minister on Dec. 12, concerning Surrey’s policing transition, is bogus
-
The Latest
-
VIDEO: Surrey RCMP to deliver toys from Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive on Friday
-
UPDATED: Hard lobbying on Surrey policing debate as Farnworth to receive city’s report Thursday
-
White Rock resident helps thwart theft of neighbour’s catalytic converter
-
Toy drive fills five-ton cube van
-
Surrey’s top Mountie Brian Edwards: ‘We have public safety in order’
Video
News
Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating
Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
Independent investigation launched after driver with gunshot wound later found in truck in a ditch
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
-
Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
-
Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
-
Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced
-
Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine
Most Read
Opinion
PENINSULA ZOOMER: A Christmas blessing for the broken among us
It’s important to remember that this can be an especially hard time of year for some
eEdition
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Community
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube
World Cup final game on 2 big screens at Surrey theatre in Muslim Food Bank fundraiser
All seats in first theatre are sold out, now a second auditorium is for additional ticket-buyers
-
Late PAN publisher’s legacy lives on with donation to White Rock South Surrey Food Bank
-
PHOTOS: Bright Walk in White Rock is alight for the season
-
Another ‘massive increase’ in demand for food bank, second surge in 2022
-
Lotus Terminals donates nearly 700 pairs of socks, along with cash, to Cloverdale Community Kitchen
-
Surrey Memorial Hospital lights up for foundation’s latest fundraising campaign called ‘Shine’
Obituaries
Hendrik (Hank) Mulder
Dec 6th, 2022
George Edward ‘Ed’ Witherden
Dec 4th, 2022
Sara Margaret Lowe (nee Benson)
Dec 3rd, 2022
Remo William Testini
Nov 25th, 2022
Barbara Ann Anderson (nee Seifert)
Nov 25th, 2022
Karl Joachim ‘Joe’ Pusch
Nov 24th, 2022
Sports
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen off to strong offensive start in Switzerland
Former Vancouver Canucks draft pick has 14 points in seven games for Visp EHC
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Previous definition was one woman and one man
Entertainment
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades
‘Creepy Xmas’ event in Surrey promises ‘live horror theatre experience’ for 6 nights
Christmas-themed attraction opens Friday at garden centre in Newton
-
‘Touch, sight, sound, smell’ at one theatre in Metro Vancouver showing new ‘Avatar’ movie
-
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
-
Reena Virk murder TV series production underway in B.C.
-
Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize
-
PHOTOS/TRAILER: Sheryl Crow-backed Christmas movie shot at Surrey music studio
Trending Now
The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel
Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021
‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts
Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases
-
Snap, crackle, pop: Salt spray blamed for odd sounds from B.C. power lines
-
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world
-
B.C. rescue group captures wrong-way warbler that should be wintering far south
-
Music, exercise, gray hair: Pandemic practices that live on
-
PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets
Life
Rooted in culture, steeped in love
Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
Impress
sponsored
Your time to SHINE: Light up a child’s life this holiday season
Surrey Hospitals Foundation campaign supports vital care for local children
sponsored
You could live like a multi-Millionaire – in the lottery home of your choice!
Millionaire Lottery winner to choose 1 of 10 prize options; proceeds support life-saving care at VGH
- sponsored
The ABCs of investment accounts: Spousal RRSPs can balance tax burden
- sponsored
Paying it forward: White Rock plumbing and heating company gives from the heart
- sponsored
Do hearing aids hurt?
- sponsored
Good food, good friends + a neighbourhood to call home
- sponsored
VRS Communities: A 50-year legacy
National Marketplace
sponsored
ChillWell AC Reviews: Mini Portable AC Unit Worth Buying? Is It Legit?
As the temperature rises, so does the cost of cooling your home.…
sponsored
ChillWell AC Reviews: Mini Portable AC Unit by ChillWell AC – Is It Legit?
As the temperature rises, so does the cost of cooling your home.…
- sponsored
Exploring the World of LEI: Pressing Questions about Legal Entity Identifiers Answered
- sponsored
Semenax Reviews – Men’s Health Supplement That Works or Scam?
- sponsored
PhenQ Reviews 2022: Will This Fat Burner Supplement Work for You?
- sponsored
What is Brown Fat? Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT) for Weight Loss Explained
- sponsored
Trim Life Keto Review – Real Customers with Legit Weight Loss Results?