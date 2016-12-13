Not our letter, Gurdwaras tell Farnworth

Mike Farnworth, public safety minister and solicitor general. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
A second letter Dec. 14 says a letter sent on their behalf to the public safety minister on Dec. 12, concerning Surrey’s policing transition, is bogus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau checks his phone as he attends the Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that’s what one person is asking him to consider.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau’s call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial
Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

Sunta Sem, seen in an undated handout photo, is a Toronto private chef and caterer who sells meals through the Cookin app. Sem will swap sweet potatoes for other root vegetables like parsnips or when preparing food with greens, opt for Boston lettuce, which she says hasn’t risen in price too much. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cookin

Hosting a holiday dinner? Here are some cost-saving tips
FILE - A swan stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste at the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic
Renting in a seniors’ community leaves your time free to pursue everything you'd like to do, while someone else looks after any maintenance and repairs. Photo courtesy PARC

Why now is the perfect time for older adults to rent
    Scotia Wealth Management Senior Wealth Advisor, Dave Lee, offers Total Wealth Planning in White Rock. To book an appointment, call 604.535.4743 or email dave.lee@scotiawealth.com.

    The ABCs of investment accounts: Gifting education through RESPs
      FILE - This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on March 4, 2021. A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed overhead and caught the sound. Scientists released the first-of-its-kind audio Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP, File)

      Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet

      Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

      Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

      FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

      FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

      Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

      ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

      News
      A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)

      Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

      Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died

      Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

      Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop

      Independent investigation launched after driver with gunshot wound later found in truck in a ditch

      Most Read

       

      Opinion

      april lewis zoomer

      PENINSULA ZOOMER: A Christmas blessing for the broken among us

      It’s important to remember that this can be an especially hard time of year for some

        letter

        LETTERS: Don’t vilify Canada’s law-abiding gun owners

          Peace Arch News, Dec 15

          Community
          Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

          VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

          23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube

          Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates a win at the end of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal soccer game against the Netherlands on Dec. 10. Argentina plays France in the Cup final this Sunday morning, Dec. 18, starting at 7 a.m. Pacific time. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

          World Cup final game on 2 big screens at Surrey theatre in Muslim Food Bank fundraiser

          All seats in first theatre are sold out, now a second auditorium is for additional ticket-buyers

          Obituaries

          Hendrik (Hank) Mulder

          Dec 6th, 2022

          George Edward ‘Ed’ Witherden

          Dec 4th, 2022

          Sara Margaret Lowe (nee Benson)

          Dec 3rd, 2022

          Remo William Testini

          Nov 25th, 2022

          Barbara Ann Anderson (nee Seifert)

          Nov 25th, 2022

          Karl Joachim ‘Joe’ Pusch

          Nov 24th, 2022

          Sports
          Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is off to a strong start with Visp EHC of the Swiss League. (Visp EHC photo)

          Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen off to strong offensive start in Switzerland

          Former Vancouver Canucks draft pick has 14 points in seven games for Visp EHC

          Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

          Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

          Previous definition was one woman and one man

          Entertainment
          This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

          Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

          Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

          ‘Creepy Xmas’ event in Surrey promises ‘live horror theatre experience’ for 6 nights

          Christmas-themed attraction opens Friday at garden centre in Newton

          Life
          Hector Laguna at Botanist - Lia Crowe photo

          Rooted in culture, steeped in love

          Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect

          • 25 mins ago
          Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

          Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

          Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

            Impress
            During the Surrey Hospitals Foundation's SHINE campaign, every donation until Dec. 31 will be matched dollar for dollar by local real estate company, Peterson, up to $200,000. Surrey Hospitals Foundation photo

            Your time to SHINE: Light up a child’s life this holiday season

            Surrey Hospitals Foundation campaign supports vital care for local children

              Millionaire Lottery spokesperson Todd Talbot at one of this year’s Grand Prize homes – a 5,180 sq. ft. prize home worth over $3.2 million. Photo courtesy VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

              You could live like a multi-Millionaire – in the lottery home of your choice!

              Millionaire Lottery winner to choose 1 of 10 prize options; proceeds support life-saving care at VGH

