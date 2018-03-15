Police need help identifying a woman who was struck by a car in South Surrey on Wednesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Police requesting help identifying injured pedestrian after South Surrey collision

The woman, who is approximately 70-years-old, remains in critical condition

Surrey RCMP is requesting help from the public in identifying the woman who was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent Wednesday afternoon.

The woman, who was airlifted to hospital, remains in critical condition after the South Surrey collision, which happened at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police say she is Caucasian, approximately 70 years old, with shoulder length grey-brown hair which was in a bun and wrapped in a cloth.

“She has a distinctive mark right above her right eye,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News Thursday morning. “At the time of the collision, she was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, purple and black shoes and a red wrist-watch.”

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating, however, has been unable to identify the victim, a news release issued just before 10 a.m. Thursday states.

The vehicle involved – a Hyundai sedan – remained at the scene.

Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

