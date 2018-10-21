Surrey’s mayor-elect McCallum has big promises to keep

From estimated 337, 289 eligible voters in Surrey, 109,791 votes were cast for 32.5 per cent turnout

You’ve cast your vote, and the election’s done. Now it’s time to dine on all those promises that were served up during the campaign.

Your Surrey maitre d — Surrey Mayor-elect Doug McCallum, that is, and his Safe Surrey Coalition — has set a table laden with pledges, assurances, commitments, vows, oaths, guarantees and obligations for Surrey residents.

So let’s dig in.

Out of an estimated 337, 289 eligible voters in Surrey, 109,791 votes were cast for a voter turnout of 32.5 per cent. McCallum won 45,323 votes to Tom Gill (Surrey First mayoral candidate’s) 28,304 and Integrity Now Bruce Hayne’s 27,798.

The councillors-elect are Doug Elford, Laurie Guerra, Jack Hundial, former Surrey Liberal MLA Brenda Locke, Steven Pettigrew and Mandeep Nagra — all of Safe Surrey Coalition — and Allison Patton of Surrey First.

McCallum, who could not be reached Sunday, has promised on his inaugural council meeting, which looks to be Monday, Nov. 5, to set some major things in motion. Considering his coalition will hold eight out nine seats on council, Safe Surrey Coalition is primed to be held accountable for the promises made on the campaign trail.

At a mayoral candidates’ meeting at Whalley’s Civic Hotel on Sept. 26, McCallum said in his opening remarks to the audience, that if elected, “Our first council meeting we will withdraw from the RCMP, and we will form our own police force.”

Surrey’s contract with the RCMP, which runs Canada’s largest detachment, is set to expire on March 31, 2032 but carries with it a clause that the city can opt out within two years’s notice.

Under the contract, Surrey pays 90 per cent of the RCMP’s cost and the federal government is responsible for 10 per cent. With a new city police force, the city would have to cover the entire cost. The Now-Leader asked McCallum during the campaign how he would achieve that and he replied, “We’ll find the money in other departments that’s we’ll cut back in.”

During that Sept. 26 meeting at the Civic, McCallum told the audience, “Again, on our first council meeting we’re going to cancel the light rail project and we’re going to build SkyTrain from City Centre Centre out through Fleetwood, Clayton into Langley and the second phase is going from the city centre out through Newton to South Surrey.

“We’re going to pause development and we’re going to turn to smart development,” he added. “Smart development means densifying along corridors.”

McCallum has also promised to remove pay parking near Surrey Memorial Hospital and city hall.

Within 90 days of election, McCallum and SSC said, a mayor’s standing committee on public engagement will be struck consisting of 50 per cent citizens, 50 per cent council members and McCallum is to be its chairman.

The objective, an Oct. 1st media release from SSC states, is to “develop and implement world-class communications strategies and processes between residents and the city.”

The coalition also promises to create a permanent Office of Ethics Commission at Surrey cty hall, toward ensuring transparency and fair treatment of all Surrey residents.

McCallum was Surrey’s mayor from 1996 to 2005.

Outgoing Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner told the Now-Leader on Sunday that she finds it “an absolute anomaly that we have the youngest population in the province, with the oldest mayor. It’s kind of a juxtaposition, isn’t it. Really? It seems change for better or for worse is what the people are looking for, and change it shall be.”

“He (McCallum) has some very big promises to keep,” said Hepner, who did not seek re-election. “I’m really interested in how he said that he was going to lease out city hall and go back to the old one. That’ll save him some travel time at least (the mayor-elect lives in Crescent Beach), but I don’t know how he’s going to do it.

“It’s just a sentence, it means nothing,” Hepner said. “It’s just air. I don’t know how he’s going to do that. It’ll be fun to watch. It’s a rewind, for sure.”

