Bear shot in Surrey

It had been wandering around in Guildford and Tynehead, also through schoolyards

The shooting of a black bear in Surrey by conservation officers has people riled.

The bear had been wandering around in Guildford and Tynehead since Friday, passing through the school grounds at Harold Bishop Elementary school and Fraser Heights Secondary School. It was reportedly the first confirmed bear sighting in Surrey since 2013.

“Where is the respect for our animal kingdom?” Holly Dampier-Piwowarski told the Now-Leader in an email.

She said the “harmless” bear was “right behind my house” and “didn’t harm my family at all.”

“Maybe our conservation officers could have taken the time to put the bear to sleep and move it to a location,” she wrote. “Not impressed at all.”


