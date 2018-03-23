Break-in at White Rock pet-supply store

Diane Ladouceur, owner of Critters & Friends, says she arrived at work Wednesday morning to discover her new store had been targeted by thieves. (Tracy Holmes photo)

A former tenant of White Rock’s now-demolished Hillcrest Mall received a less-than-warm welcome to her new neighbourhood this week.

Thieves broke into Critters & Friends sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, owner Diane Ladouceur told Peace Arch News.

“Somebody pried the lock open,” Ladouceur said, describing how those responsible got through the 991 Stayte Rd. business’s front door. “Welcome to the neighbourhood.”

She estimated the combined value of the damage and stolen items at more than $5,000.

“The POS (point-of-sale) system alone was $4,000,” Ladouceur said. “It cost $600 to fix the door and cash (taken) was about $500.”

She opened at the new site in December, after being made to vacate Hillcrest Mall – along with several other tenants – to make way for Bosa Properties’ second phase of Miramar Village. Two towers, 14- and 17-storeys high, are to be built on the property.

Ladouceur said the transition has been a difficult one. A deal on one site she thought she’d secured fell through at the last minute, leaving her scrambling at the end of October to find another.

“It’s been tough,” she said. “I was almost homeless.”

She said her new landlords have been really good, but getting the word out about her new location hasn’t been easy.

After nearly four months, “people are just starting to find me now.”

The break-in was a significant setback financially, Ladouceur said. But, it “could’ve been a lot worse.”

“They could’ve emptied me. And the animals – that would’ve been horrifying.”

Fortunately, Ladouceur was insured. And, she has taken measures in the days since to step up security.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact White Rock RCMP at 778-593-3600.