Crews work to knock down the former home of Hillcrest Bakery – part of the soon-to-redeveloped Hillcrest Mall in White Rock – this week. Fencing went up around the site, at Johnston Road and Thrift Avenue, in late December. Demolition is to make way for the long-awaited final two residential towers of Miramar Village. Tracy Holmes photo

White Rock demolition marks end of an era

Work begins to clear way for final Miramar Village towers

Crews work to knock down the former home of Hillcrest Bakery – part of the soon-to-redeveloped Hillcrest Mall in White Rock – on Wednesday.

Fencing went up around the site, at Johnston Road and Thrift Avenue, in late December. The property is to be the home of the final phase of Bosa’s Miramar Village.

