Crews work to knock down the former home of Hillcrest Bakery – part of the soon-to-redeveloped Hillcrest Mall in White Rock – this week. Fencing went up around the site, at Johnston Road and Thrift Avenue, in late December. Demolition is to make way for the long-awaited final two residential towers of Miramar Village.
Tracy Holmes photo
White Rock demolition marks end of an era
Work begins to clear way for final Miramar Village towers
