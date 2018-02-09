Carole James, B.C.’s minister of finance. (File photo).

Finance minister speaking in Surrey

Carole James to deliver post-budget breakfast address on Feb. 23 in Guildford

Provincial Finance Minister Carole James will be giving her first post-budget breakfast address on Feb.23 in Surrey.

The Surrey Board of Trade breakfast will be at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, at 15269 104th Ave. with registration at 8 o’clock and the one-hour program starting at 9.

James is expected to speak on the provincial budget’s effect on business, to be followed by a question and answer period. General admission is $65, and $50 for members. For more information call 604-634-0342.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year
Next story
Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Just Posted

South Surrey single mother loses home, dog in fire

The only thing salvaged from the debris was a letter written to her son when he was born

Finance minister speaking in Surrey

Carole James to deliver post-budget breakfast address on Feb. 23 in Guildford

Transit cops warning riders not to carry replica guns

There were two cases this week, on Monday and Tuesday.

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Surrey woman acquitted of drug trafficking charges

Judge found Crown failed to prove she knew about criminal operation based out of Whalley apartment

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway is now open through the Alberta border

Expect delays tomorrow as work crews perform avalanche debris removal

Title Shot Rumble to shake up Cloverdale Fairgrounds next Saturday

All Star Wrestling presents the Title Shot Rumble at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 17

Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium’s non-profit group had challenged a bylaw amendment that banned keeping cetaceans in parks

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

Young men shoot viral video playing hockey on frozen B.C. lake

Five guys hike to Lindeman Lake near Chilliwack with skates, sticks and some Molson Canadian

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Most Read