Finance minister speaking in Surrey

Provincial Finance Minister Carole James will be giving her first post-budget breakfast address on Feb.23 in Surrey.

The Surrey Board of Trade breakfast will be at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, at 15269 104th Ave. with registration at 8 o’clock and the one-hour program starting at 9.

James is expected to speak on the provincial budget’s effect on business, to be followed by a question and answer period. General admission is $65, and $50 for members. For more information call 604-634-0342.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

