Former president of Surrey Sikh temple dismissed his lawyer, as he’s about to be sentenced in wife’s death

Baldev Singh Kalsi pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter

A former Surrey temple leader who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the July 2014 death of his wife dismissed his lawyer Thursday afternoon at what was to be his sentencing.

Baldev Singh Kalsi was to learn his fate in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, however before the sentence was heard, he said he wants new counsel.

The Crown argued that this should not be allowed and called it a delaying tactic.

The judge adjourned the case till Tuesday.

Lawyers on both sides had previously agreed that an 11-year term would be an appropriate penalty for the crime.

Kalsi – former president of the Gurdwara Sahib Brookside temple – was arrested after police found his wife, Narinder, in severe medical distress at a home in the 19400-block of 32 Avenue in South Surrey.

At that time, the incident was described as “domestic-related.”

Kalsi was charged with second-degree murder after his wife died – she was taken off life support less than a week after the incident – and had been ordered to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry in Surrey Provincial Court two years later.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter last November, on what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial.

More to come…

 

Narinder Kalsi died in July 2014. (File photo)

Baldev Singh Kalsi was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Thursday. (File photo)

Previous story
Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer
Next story
Vancouver police identify Chilliwack suspect in violent pot shop robbery

Just Posted

Former president of Surrey Sikh temple dismissed his lawyer, as he’s about to be sentenced in wife’s death

Baldev Singh Kalsi pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter

VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

‘Ambient Landscapes’ merges nature with technology for show at Surrey Art Gallery

Jim Bizzocchi’s ambient video is ‘video intended to play on the walls in the backgrounds of our lives’

Delta has the ‘right mix’ for women leaders

On International Women’s Day, Delta women look at how the city makes opportunities for leadership

Surrey teen heading to Tunisia to fight in junior world taekwondo championship

To fly there, a fundraising night at Cloverdale pub is planned for Stanislav Miller and family

VIDEO: White Rock house demolished to make way for parkade

City purchased the property for $1.4 million in 2016

Less snow good news for Lower Mainland bridge costs

Province spent $3 million less clearing ice and snow off bridges

Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

This is the third home that had its roof caved in by heavy snow

Vancouver police identify Chilliwack suspect in violent pot shop robbery

WATCH: VPD release security video from the November theft.

B.C. set to close ‘gaps’ in ministry research six years after health researcher firings

Rigorous testing of drugs, move towards team-based health care among new measures taken

Giants finally ground Rockets in Kelowna

Vancouver had lost 26 straight games in Kelowna, dating back to 2011

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

All parties support motion to mark International Women’s Day

Most Read

l -->