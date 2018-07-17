Former Surrey Mountie running for council

Jack Hundial, who served 25 years on the force, announced his intentions Monday

A retired Surrey RCMP staff sergeant is running for a seat on Surrey city council during the civic elections on October 20.

Jack Hundial, who served 25 years on the force, says he’s guided by three principles “to bring about improvements to this place — the City of Surrey — where we choose to live, work, and pursue hobbies, sports, and cultural endeavours.

“I am committed to serving the best needs of the people of Surrey so that we all can enjoy our city once again,” Hundial said. “My goal is to make Surrey a better place through good governance and restored accountability.”

These three guiding principles, he said in his press release, are change, safety and transparency.

By change, he means “Change the current culture on council to one that encourages public involvement, debate and open discussion.

“Change that puts the needs of all the citizens of Surrey as the priority rather than pander to the ideals of a few. Change that is smart and sustainable for our future needs.”

He also says the “number one priority facing the new council” is the need for the public to feel safe in this city. He’d like to see a police board established that includes members of the public and wants to ensure police “are free to use their expertise without political interference.”

Hundial says he wants to “re-establish the public trust” at city hall “so decision-making is clear and transparent.

“Hold the mayor, council and senior staff accountable to the citizens,” he adds. “Create a new governance model that includes a fixed term ethics commissioner and city ombudsman, like other large Canadian cities.”



