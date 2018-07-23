Cloverdale resident Paul Bennett in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

Fundraiser for family of slain Cloverdale man surpasses goal

Campaign launched following shooting death of Paul Bennett passes $50,000

A fundraiser launched to assist the family of Paul Bennett – the Cloverdale father and Peace Arch Hospital operating-room nurse department manager killed last month in a case of mistaken identity – has surpassed its goal.

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for family of shooting victim Paul Bennett

READ MORE: Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

READ MORE: Cloverdale’s Paul Bennett remembered for ‘the biggest heart’

Launched June 24 – the day after Bennett’s brazen shooting death – the gofundme campaign (www.gofundme.com/paul-bennett-in-memory) had initially aimed to raise $10,000 for the 47-year-old’s wife and two sons.

Three days later, more than $16,000 had been raised and the goal was pushed to $50,000.

As of this morning (Monday), $50,023 had been donated.

Previous story
Developers want to turn four Cloverdale homes into 95 townhouses
Next story
Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Just Posted

‘Ecocentre’ and waste facility proposed in Surrey

It’s hoped the Newton project will reduce illegal dumping throughout Surrey

Fundraiser for family of slain Cloverdale man surpasses goal

Campaign launched following shooting death of Paul Bennett passes $50,000

White Rock Renegades ‘99 win Canada Cup Futures title

White Rock squad beat Chinese Taipei in championship game Sunday at Softball City

Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup title

National team’s championship is first at tournament since 1996

Surrey’s Fusion Festival serves up a cultural party like no other

With 53 pavillions, annual event at Holland Park wraps up ‘largest and most diverse year yet’

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Search efforts ongoing for Hope woman missing since July 11

Police say Shawnee Morita Inyallie’s disappearance is ‘out of character’ for her

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Most Read

l -->