Heat warning issued for White Rock

The City of White Rock is offering a cool environment for people who are looking to escape the blistering heat predicted by Environment Canada.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for much of the Lower Mainland Tuesday morning, with sunny and hot conditions predicted to persist through Wednesday as a strong ridge of high pressure envelopes B.C.

Temperatures could reach the low 30s, which is approximately 12-14 degrees above the average for mid-June, an Environment Canada statement read.

The City of White Rock posted to Facebook Monday, directing residents to the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.) to escape the heat.

“Don’t have air conditioning or just need a place to cool off? Head to our Community Centre where we have air conditioning, a hydration station, and lounge area where you can enjoy watching TV!” the city post said.

The centre’s operating hours are from Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Environment Canada, hot temperatures can be particularly dangerous to those who have breathing difficulties, heart problems, hypertension, kidney problems, mental illness such as depression or dementia, or Parkinson’s disease.

Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, decrease urination with an unusually dark yellow colour.

Ways to escape the heat, according to Environment Canada, is by spending a few hours in a cool place, swimming facility, or public building.